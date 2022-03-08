Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.89. 10,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.84. Nordson has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nordson by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Nordson by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

