AllSafe Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,137.75 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $80,137.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022555 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

