Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.35 million and the highest is $5.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diginex.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,626. Diginex has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88.
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
