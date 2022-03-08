Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.35 million and the highest is $5.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,626. Diginex has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88.

Diginex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.