GravityCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11,086.53 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $11,086.53 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,232 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

