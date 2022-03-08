$753.33 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $753.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.20 million and the lowest is $728.45 million. Incyte reported sales of $604.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. 28,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,396. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

