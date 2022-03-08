Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $395,343,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 162,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 351,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
