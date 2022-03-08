Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 494,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.