Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,507,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 8,063,058 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $659.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.