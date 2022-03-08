Five Oceans Advisors Has $560,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $584.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $688.11 and its 200-day moving average is $766.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.