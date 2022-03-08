Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.83 and a 200 day moving average of $578.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
