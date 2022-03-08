GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$22.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.