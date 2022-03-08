GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

