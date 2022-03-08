Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JNJ traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36. The company has a market cap of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
