Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $154.60

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.05), with a volume of 819678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.51. The stock has a market cap of £491.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.93.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($11,988.99).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

