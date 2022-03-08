Short Interest in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declines By 19.7%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.1 days.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.