Short Interest in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declines By 19.7%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.1 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.