SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,732% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,619. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

