Five Oceans Advisors Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,662. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

