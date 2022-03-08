Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Reaches $9.37 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $2.43 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.43 or 0.00062920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.31 or 0.06646778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,772.26 or 0.99876007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046556 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 383,729 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

