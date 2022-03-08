Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will report $600.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.59 million. Woodward reported sales of $581.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 5.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $118.04. 11,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

