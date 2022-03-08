Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 8,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,311. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

