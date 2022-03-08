Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,422,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,077,000 after buying an additional 209,378 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,680,000 after purchasing an additional 370,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. 142,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,024. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.