HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 867 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 333,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,395. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $121.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

