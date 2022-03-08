HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,582. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

