HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $1.92 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

