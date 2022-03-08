7,044 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

