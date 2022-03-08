Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PEB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 75,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

