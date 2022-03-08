Casino Betting Coin Price Hits $0.0502 on Exchanges (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00104744 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.