Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $265.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

