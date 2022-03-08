HighTower Trust Services LTA Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 1,716,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,775,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

