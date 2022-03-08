Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $17.23

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
