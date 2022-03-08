Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target at $46.29

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.