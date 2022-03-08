Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $276.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $227.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

