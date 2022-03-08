General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price Down 5%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.27. 262,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,410,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

