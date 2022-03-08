Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.85. Approximately 70,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,632,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 232.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

