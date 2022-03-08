Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 16.1%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.44. 26,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,715,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

