Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.49

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 3185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

