NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.72

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 3458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $726.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

