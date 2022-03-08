Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.3 days.

Shares of Nickel Mines stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Nickel Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

