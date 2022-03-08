Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Buys 4,507 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 1,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,239,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.