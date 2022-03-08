The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Sells $197,040.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANDE stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. 14,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

