Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 7,183 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HRL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 100,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 101.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
