Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 7,183 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HRL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 100,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 101.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

