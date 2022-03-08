O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.99. The company had a trading volume of 140,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,218. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

