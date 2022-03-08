HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.2% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded down $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $669.87. 20,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $811.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.75. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.84 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $963.13.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

