Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 283.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.72.

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

