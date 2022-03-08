Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Cut to C$14.44 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$14.47 to C$14.44 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.90. 18,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.28. The company has a market cap of C$595.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

