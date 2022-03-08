Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,965. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.