Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.45. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard General L.P. grew its position in Bally’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Bally’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

