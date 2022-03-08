Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 217,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,555. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.65, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Paramount Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.