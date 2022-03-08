RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 164,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

