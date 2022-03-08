RVW Wealth LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $192.79. 1,351,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,502,604. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.28 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $524.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average of $318.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.