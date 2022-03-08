MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $38.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $843.28. The company had a trading volume of 949,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $946.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $846.88 billion, a PE ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

